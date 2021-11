Fixtures have been confirmed for this coming weekend in the Walsh's Super Valu South Kerry Senior Football Championship;

Sat in Waterville at 2; Waterville v Sneem/Derrynane

Sun in Dromid at 1.30; Phiarsaigh na Dromoda v Skellig Rangers

In the Minor Championship:

Sun in Waterville at 11; Waterville Dromid v Skellig Rangers.