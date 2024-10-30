Fixtures Confirmed For Kerry Teams In Munster Action This Weekend

This weekend we have live coverage of the AIB Munster Intermediate Hurling Championship Qtr Final.

Kerry Champions Abbeydorney take on Waterford's Brickey Rangers in Fraher Field Dungarvan on Sunday.

Live commentary of the game with thanks to

David Power Butchers and Gala Store Abbeydorney.

Throw in is at 1.15.

Kilgarvan take on Moyle Rovers of Tipperary in Ardfinnan on Saturday at 1.15 in the AIB Munster Junior Hurling Qtr Final.

In ladies football

AIB Munster Senior B Championship Semi Final

Ballymacarbry (Waterford) -v- Southern Gaels

Sunday 3rd November

Waterford Venue. Time 3pm & Venue: Colligan Rockies Gaa

AIB Munster LGFA Senior Championship Semi Final

Kilmurry Ibrickane -v- Castleisland Desmonds

Sunday 3rd November

Time 1pm, Venue Kilmurry Ibrickane

AIB Munster LGFA Intermediate Championship Semi Final - Saturday 2nd November

O'Donovan Rossa -v- Scartaglin - 1pm - Skibbereen