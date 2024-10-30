Fixtures Confirmed For Kerry Teams In Munster Action This Weekend

This weekend we have live coverage of the AIB Munster Intermediate Hurling Championship Qtr Final.
Kerry Champions Abbeydorney take on Waterford's Brickey Rangers in Fraher Field Dungarvan on Sunday.
Live commentary of the game with thanks to
David Power Butchers and Gala Store Abbeydorney.
Throw in is at 1.15.
Kilgarvan take on Moyle Rovers of Tipperary in Ardfinnan on Saturday at 1.15 in the AIB Munster Junior Hurling Qtr Final.
In ladies football
AIB Munster Senior B Championship Semi Final
Ballymacarbry (Waterford) -v- Southern Gaels
Sunday 3rd November
Waterford Venue. Time 3pm & Venue: Colligan Rockies Gaa
AIB Munster LGFA Senior Championship Semi Final
Kilmurry Ibrickane -v- Castleisland Desmonds
Sunday 3rd November
Time 1pm, Venue Kilmurry Ibrickane
AIB Munster LGFA Intermediate Championship Semi Final - Saturday 2nd November
O'Donovan Rossa -v- Scartaglin - 1pm - Skibbereen