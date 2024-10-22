Advertisement
Fixtures clash overshadows Ladies Munster football & camogie semi-finals

Oct 22, 2024 08:23 By radiokerrysport
Fixtures clash overshadows Ladies Munster football & camogie semi-finals
The build up to Abbeydorney's Ladies Munster Junior Club Football Championship semi-final continues to be overshadowed by the fixture clash with two Provincial camogie matches.

One hour after Abbeydorney's outing on Saturday Clanmaurice and Cillard are both due to throw-in for Munster semi-finals outings of their own.

11 dual players face the possiblity of missing out on one of their side's fixtures.

Abbeydorney are to host Mungreat at 1 o'clock.

At 2 Clanmaurice are away to Moneygall while Cillard face Croagh/Kilfinny in Kilmoyley

