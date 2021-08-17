Fixture details confirmed for this weekends club action

Fixture details have been confirmed for this weekends Garveys Supervalu County Senior Hurling Championship Quarter Finals.

The two games will take place in Austin Stack Park.

First up at 2, St Brendans and Crotta O Neills battle for a place in the last 4.

Advertisement

While later at 7, Abbeydorney and Lixnaw meet in the second quarter final.

Kilmoyley and Causeway await the winners in the semi-final.

====

Advertisement

The 2020 Junior Hurling has been fixed for this Saturday in Crotta.

Ballyheigue B and Duagh play for Junior honours at 1:30.

====

Either St Marys or Waterville will be relegated from the intermediate championship this Friday evening.

The two south Kerry sides meet in Waterville at 7 in the relegation play off.

Advertisement

The Division 5 County League final also takes place this weekend. Austin Stacks B and Cordal face off at 6:30 on Sunday in Castleisland.