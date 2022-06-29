Fixture details confirmed for Minor & U21 County Championships

Updated fixtures have been made available for the Minor and U21 County Championships as well as the Development League finals
The Keanes Supervalu Minor Football Championship will get underway with Round 1 on Monday July 18th with Round 2 on Tuesday July 26th and the 3rd round on Monday August 1st.
All 12 teams will play across 3 groups on each night.
Round 1 in Group 1 has St Brendans Board v East Kerry and North Kerry v Rathmore
Group 2 sees South Kerry play Laune Rangers and West Kerry entertain Mid Kerry
While in Group 3 Austin Stacks will play Kenmare Shamrocks and it's St Kierans v Dr Crokes.
The Acorn life U21 Football Championship is at the Round 2 stage and all games will take place this Monday at 7:30pm
St Brendans Board v Kenmare District
St Kierans v Austin Stacks
East Kerry v Dr Crokes
South Kerry v North Kerry
All bar 2 of the Development Football league finals will take place this weekend
All these games are on Saturday at 7
Division 1 Sheild Final has Listry v Austin Stacks in Ballymac
Div 2 Final - Listowel Emmets v Ballymac
Shield - Kilcummin v Spa
Div 3 Waterville v Reenard
Sheild - Currow v Milltown/Castlemaine
Div 4 - Annascaul v Skellig Rangers
Shield Lispole v Fossa
Div 6 Shield - Tarbert v Duagh
Division 5 Shield between Moyvane and Ardert is on Sunday at 12 noon