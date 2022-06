Fixture details have been confirmed for Kerry's TG4 Ladies All Ireland SFC Quarter Final against Armagh

The Kingdom will travel to Bord Na Mona O Connor Park in Tullamore on July 9th, with throw in at 5pm

It will form as part of a double header with Meath v Galway, which throws in at 7:15. Both games will be live on TV.

Advertisement

If Kerry are to progress, they will face the winner of Cork v Mayo in the All Ireland Semi Final, which will take place in Croke Park on July 16th.