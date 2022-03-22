Fixture changes in Premier Division

There have been a number of fixture changes confirmed in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

UCD will host Derry City on Monday, April 4, instead of Friday, March 11.

Shelbourne's trip to Sligo Rovers - originally scheduled for Saturday, April 2 - will now be played on Friday, April 1.

UCD v Bohemians, originally scheduled for Friday, July 8, will now take place on Thursday, July 7 - and of those fixtures will all kick-off at 7.45pm.

Finn Harps versus Derry City has been pushed back a day to Saturday, April 9, with a 5.30pm kick-off.