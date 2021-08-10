Fixture changes for this weekends Senior Hurling Championship action

There has been changes to some times and dates for this week’s closing round of Group games in the Garveys County Senior Hurling Championship.

The Group 1 game between St Brendan’s and Ballyduff remains on Friday at 7pm

Crotta O Neill’s and Abbeydorney in Group 3 will now be played at 3pm on Saturday.

Advertisement

While the group 2 encounter of Lixnaw and Kilmoyley has been switched to Sunday, with throw in at 4pm.

All games take place in Austin Stack Park and the quarter final draw will take place directly after the game on Sunday.

Elsewhere,

Advertisement

St Pats and Duagh will finally face off in the Junior Hurling Championship of 2020 this weekend. St Pats have home advantage for the semi final and the game takes place at 7 this Saturday.