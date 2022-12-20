Advertisement
Five Premier League sides get their first tasters of post-World Cup action tonight

Dec 20, 2022 07:12 By radiokerrysport
Five Premier League sides get their first tasters of post-World Cup action tonight as the Carabao Cup reaches the last-16 stage.

Newcastle's meeting with Bournemouth is the only all-top flight affair.

Gillingham sit bottom of League Two, but head to Wolves plotting an upset tonight.

Mark Kennedy’s Lincoln City go to Southampton.

And MK Dons play host to Leicester.

All of those games kick off at 7.45.

In the Scottish Premiership, Rangers are away to Aberdeen from 8pm.

John Egan opened the scoring for Sheffield United last night as they won 2-1 away to Wigan.

The win moves the Blades back to within three points of Championship leaders, Burnley.

