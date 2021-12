Five players are in line to make their European debuts for Leinster in tomorrow night's Heineken Champions Cup game against Montpellier in France.

One of them is Jamie Osborne, who will play at outside centre.

In all, Head Coach Leo Cullen has made 8 changes from the win over Bath.

Advertisement

James Ryan will captain the side, with Ross Byrne set to play at out half.

As things stand, Leinster will fly out tomorrow.