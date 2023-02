Five members of the recent Combined Provinces squad have been included in the full Ireland squad for the Women’s Six Nations.

Ella Roberts, Niamh O’Dowd, Sadhbh McGrath, Fiona Tuite and Molly Boyne all played a part in winning the inaugural Celtic Challenge.

They’re among eight uncapped players named by Greg Williams in a 32-player squad.

Ireland open their campaign away to Wales on March 25th.