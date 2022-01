It's quarter final week in the Corn Uí Mhuirí this week.

Five Kerry schools are hoping to reach the semi final of the competition.

P.S Rathmore, Tralee CBS, Mercy Mounthawk, St. Brendans Killarney and Coláiste na Sceilge are all preparing for what will be a fantastic week of football.

All matches will take place at 1pm next Saturday.

Padraig Sugrue of Mercy Mounthawk:



Kevin Cronin St.Brendans Killlarney:



Mike Tim O'Sullivan: