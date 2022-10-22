Five Irish boxers chasing gold medals today

Five Irish boxers are chasing gold medals today at the European Elite Women’s Championships.
Kellie Harrington, Aoife O’Rourke, Amy Broadhurst, Caitlin Fryers and Tina Desmond are all in final action in Montenegro.
