Sport

Five Irish boxers chasing gold medals today

Oct 22, 2022 09:10 By radiokerrysport
Five Irish boxers are chasing gold medals today at the European Elite Women’s Championships.

Kellie Harrington, Aoife O’Rourke, Amy Broadhurst, Caitlin Fryers and Tina Desmond are all in final action in Montenegro.

