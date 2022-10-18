Advertisement
Sport

Five Irish boxers bid to secure medals at Euros

Oct 18, 2022 08:10 By radiokerrysport
Five Irish boxers bid to secure medals at Euros Five Irish boxers bid to secure medals at Euros
Share this article

Five Irish boxers have the chance to secure at least bronze medals at the European Elite Women's Championships in Macedonia today.

First between the ropes will be Westport's Shannon Sweeney, who faces Slovakia's light-flyweight Nicole Durikova in the 48-k-g quarter-finals.

Carly McNaul has Italian opposition in the form of Olena Savchuk in the quarters of the flyweight division.

Advertisement

Commonwealth gold medallist Michaela Walsh goes up against Romania's Claudia Nechita in the featherweight last-8.

In the evening session, Amy Broadhurst has a light-welterweight quarter-final against Serbian, Milena Matovic.

And in the light middleweight quarter-finals, Christina Desmond faces Hanna Ingrid Hede of Sweden.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus