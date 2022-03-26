Five Changes To Kerry Team To Play Tyrone

Jack O'Connor has made five changes from the side that won against Armagh for tomorrow's Allianz Football League tie against All Ireland Champions Tyrone.

David Clifford starts at full-forward alongside Tony Brosnan and Paul Geaney.

Micheal Burns comes in at right half-forward and Shane Murphy is selected in goal ahead of Shane Ryan.

Advertisement

Jack Barry makes way for Austin Stacks midfielder Joe O'Connor who will Captain the team.

Kerry versus Tyrone gets underway tomorrow at 1.45 in Fitzgerald Stadium Killarney and we'll have live commentary on Radio Kerry Sunday Sport.

The line-up in full is:

Advertisement

1. Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes)

2. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)

3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Graham O’Sullivan (Piarsaigh na Dromoda)

6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)

7. Brian Ó Beaglaíoch (An Gaeltacht)

8. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)

9. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks)

10. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare Shamrocks)

11. Jack Savage (O’Rahillys)

12. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes)

13. Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes)

14. David Clifford (Fossa)

15. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

Subs

16. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

17. Paudie Clifford (Fossa)

18. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

19. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

20. Killian Spillane (Templenoe)

21. Greg Horan (Austin Stacks)

22. Darragh Roche (Glenflesk)

23. Pa Warren (Gneeveguilla)

24. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)

25. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

26. Éanna Ó Conchúir (An Ghaeltacht)