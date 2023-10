England's Matt Fitzpatrick has won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - taking victory by three shots at St Andrews.

After a rain-disrupted weekend, the tournament was reduced to a 54-hole event - with the final day pushed back to today.

It's a ninth DP World Tour title for Fitzpatrick, who also won the team trophy alongside his mum, Susan.

Tom McKibbin was best of the Irish on 12-under-par, in a tie for 14th.