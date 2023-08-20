Fitzpatrick has share of lead, McIlroy also well placed

English golfer Matt Fitzpatrick has a share of the lead alongside world number one Scottie Scheffler at the BMW Championship in Illinois.

They're on 11-under-par, one shot ahead of nearest challenger Brian Harman.

Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy are both well placed with the top 30 qualifying for next week's FedEx Cup final.

Gabriella Cowley is the leader on six-under-par after day three of the ISPS Handa Invitational at Galgorm Castle in Antrim.

Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow are both two-over-par.

In the men's event, Daniel Brown holds a six-shot lead on 14-under-par.

Tom McKibbin is best of the Irish on level par.