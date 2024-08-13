Fitzgerald takes over Antrim; Corey quits Monaghan

Davy Fitzgerald’s nomadic managerial career will take him to a third different province.

The former Clare, Waterford and Wexford manager was last night confirmed as the new Antrim boss.

Fitzgerald’s been handed a two-year term with the Saffrons, with the option of a third.

Advertisement

Fitzgerald takes over from Darren Gleeson.

===

Vinny Corey has stepped down as Monaghan football boss.

Advertisement

Corey had spent the last two years in charge, and led Monaghan to an All Ireland Semi Final in 2023, where they lost to Dublin.

This year Monaghan defeated Dublin in the league, however they were ultimately relegated from Division 1, and lost to Galway in the All Ireland Preliminary quarter finals.