Fitzgearld Stadium confirmed for Kerry tie

Jun 13, 2022 17:06 By radiokerrysport
Fitzgearld Stadium confirmed for Kerry tie
11 June 2022; Olivia Divilly of Galway in action against Kayleigh Cronin of Kerry during the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship Group C - Round 1 match between Kerry and Galway at St Brendan's Park in Birr, Offaly. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
Fitzgearld Stadium Killarney has been confirmed to host Kerry's second group match in the TG4 Ladies All Ireland Senior Football Championship.

The Kingdom will play Westmeath at 1 o'clock on Saturday week, June 25th.

Kerry Racing News

Jun 13, 2022 13:06
