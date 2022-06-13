Fitzgearld Stadium confirmed for Kerry tie

Fitzgearld Stadium Killarney has been confirmed to host Kerry's second group match in the TG4 Ladies All Ireland Senior Football Championship.
The Kingdom will play Westmeath at 1 o'clock on Saturday week, June 25th.
