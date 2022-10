Ivan Toney scored his seventh and eighth goals of the season as Brentford picked up a first Premier League win in four matches last night.

Thomas Frank’s side were 2-nil winners at home to Brighton.

Crystal Palace can pile the pressure on Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers with a win at the King Power in today’s lunchtime start.

At 3, Fulham play Bournemouth, and Wolves take on Nottingham Forest.

Then at 5.30, Tottenham entertain Everton.