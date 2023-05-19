First round of US PGA Championship halted due to darkness

The first round of the US PGA Championship was halted due to darkness at Oak Hill in New York, and it will be completed today before the second round.

American Eric Cole is out in front on 5 under par with 4 holes of his round to play.

He is a shot ahead of former US Open winner Bryson DeChambeau, who leads in the clubhouse on 4 under.

All of the Irish players finished their rounds.

Rory McIlroy is 1 over par, Padraig Harrington is 2 over, Shane Lowry is 3 over and Seamus Power is 5 over.