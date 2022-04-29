First plays third in Premier Division tonight

First plays third in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division tonight, with leaders Derry City away to St. Pat’s.

Second placed Shamrock Rovers make the trip to the Showgrounds to play Sligo.

Oriel Park hosts a Louth derby between Dundalk and Drogheda.

Bohemians entertain bottom side UCD, and Finn Harps play Shelbourne.

It’s also first playing third in the First Division, with Cork City at home to Longford.

Second placed Galway United are away to Treaty United tonight.

Athlone face Wexford, and Bray Wanderers take on Cobh Ramblers.