Advertisement
Sport

First plays third in Premier Division tonight

Apr 29, 2022 08:04 By radiokerrysport
First plays third in Premier Division tonight First plays third in Premier Division tonight
Share this article

First plays third in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division tonight, with leaders Derry City away to St. Pat’s.

Second placed Shamrock Rovers make the trip to the Showgrounds to play Sligo.

Oriel Park hosts a Louth derby between Dundalk and Drogheda.

Advertisement

Bohemians entertain bottom side UCD, and Finn Harps play Shelbourne.

====

It’s also first playing third in the First Division, with Cork City at home to Longford.

Advertisement

Second placed Galway United are away to Treaty United tonight.

Athlone face Wexford, and Bray Wanderers take on Cobh Ramblers.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus