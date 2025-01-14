Advertisement
First outing of year tonight for Kerry FC

Jan 14, 2025
First outing of year tonight for Kerry FC
Kerry FC v Cobh Ramblers in the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland Men’s First Division. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Kerry FC's first outing of the year takes place tonight and is a fundraiser for the family of the late Philip O’Sullivan.

The Kingdom are away to Killarney Celtic from 7:30.

