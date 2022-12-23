First of the festive inter-provincial derbies tonight

The first of the festive inter-provincial derbies takes place tonight.

Connacht take on Ulster at the Sportsground in the United Rugby Championship.

The hosts have made 12 changes for the match, with Ulster set to start with Nathan Doak at out-half.

Kick-off is at 7.35pm.

Elsewhere this evening, second plays third as Vodacom Bulls go to DHL Stormers.

The other South African derby sees Cell C Sharks go up against the Emirates Lions from 3.

And tonight’s other game is the meeting of Glasgow and Edinburgh.