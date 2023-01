The Air Dome hosts the first of this weekend's Connacht FBD League semi-finals this evening.

Roscommon face Sligo, with throw-in at 7.30.

Meanwhile, the venues for both of this weekend's McGrath Cup encounters have been changed.

Advertisement

Tomorrow afternoon's meeting of Tipperary and Limerick has been moved to Fethard.

While Sunday's clash of Clare and Cork moves from Cooraclare to the home of Kilmurry Ibrickane.