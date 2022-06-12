First Nations League win for Republic of Ireland

The Republic of Ireland beat Scotland 3-nil to secure their first ever Nations League win at the 13th attempt.

Alan Browne opened the scoring in Dublin before Michael Obafemi set-up Troy Parrott for the second.

Obafemi then capped his display by hitting a brilliant strike after half-time.

Advertisement

===

England have been held to a goalless draw by Italy at Molineux as they renewed rivalries in the Nations League.

They were meeting for the first time since the Italians beat Gareth Southgate's side on penalties in the final of last summer's Euros.

Advertisement

Brennan Johnson scored a late goal for Wales as they drew 1-all with Belgium.

They also had Ethan Ampadu's first-half effort ruled out for offside.

Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough says he has no complaints about fans chanting "cheerio" to him after last week's defeat in Kosovo.

Advertisement

They've gone 13 games without a win in the Nations League - and have a chance to put that right against Cyprus this afternoon.

Kick off at Windsor Park is at 2pm.