First home game of season today for Kerry

Feb 4, 2023 09:02 By radiokerrysport
First home game of season today for Kerry
There’s a first home game of the season today for Kerry in the Lidl Ladies National Football League.

They welcome Donegal to Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

The Round 3 encounter throws in at noon.

