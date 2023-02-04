First home game of season today for Kerry

There’s a first home game of the season today for Kerry in the Lidl Ladies National Football League.
They welcome Donegal to Austin Stack Park, Tralee.
The Round 3 encounter throws in at noon.
Advertisement
There’s a first home game of the season today for Kerry in the Lidl Ladies National Football League.
They welcome Donegal to Austin Stack Park, Tralee.
The Round 3 encounter throws in at noon.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus