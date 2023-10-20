First finalist to be decided tonight

The Stade de France is the stage for the first of the World Cup semi-finals tonight, as the All Blacks face Argentina.

Mark Telea and Sam Whitelock come into the New Zealand side which ended Ireland’s dreams a week ago.

Michael Cheika has made just one alteration to his Pumas team, with Gonzalo Bertranou starting at scrum-half.

Kick-off is at 8pm, Irish time.

There’s action in Ireland’s group in the Women's 15s this afternoon.

Kazakhstan meet Kenya from 2, and that’s followed in Dubai by the battle of Fiji and Spain.

Ireland play Colombia tomorrow.