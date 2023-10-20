Advertisement
Sport

First finalist to be decided tonight

Oct 20, 2023 07:58 By radiokerrysport
First finalist to be decided tonight
Share this article

The Stade de France is the stage for the first of the World Cup semi-finals tonight, as the All Blacks face Argentina.

Mark Telea and Sam Whitelock come into the New Zealand side which ended Ireland’s dreams a week ago.

Michael Cheika has made just one alteration to his Pumas team, with Gonzalo Bertranou starting at scrum-half.

Advertisement

Kick-off is at 8pm, Irish time.

====

There’s action in Ireland’s group in the Women's 15s this afternoon.

Advertisement

Kazakhstan meet Kenya from 2, and that’s followed in Dubai by the battle of Fiji and Spain.

Ireland play Colombia tomorrow.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Ipswich aiming to go top of Championship
Advertisement
8 race card at Dundalk today
Neymar set for extended period on sidelines after injury
Advertisement

Recommended

Ipswich aiming to go top of Championship
8 race card at Dundalk today
Justice Minister says reviews are complete into case of two Kerry men hanged in 1883
Neymar set for extended period on sidelines after injury
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus