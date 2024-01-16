Advertisement
First ever women's British and Irish Lions tour to take place

Jan 16, 2024 13:02 By radiokerrysport
First ever women's British and Irish Lions tour to take place
The first ever women's British and Irish Lions tour will take place in New Zealand in September of 2027.

The tour will feature three test matches against the Black Ferns.

Pensions and investment company Royal London is to become a founding partner of the team and will be the front of jersey sponsor.

Royal London will deliver an elite players' Pathways Funding grant, with the IRFU to benefit from this arrangement.

The tour will not clash with the 2027 men's Rugby World Cup, which is slated to start in Australia in October of that year.

