First All Ireland semi final to take place later today

Derry are hoping to book a first All Ireland football final appearance in 29-years this evening.
They take on Galway in the first of this weekend’s semi-finals, with throw-in at Croke Park at 5.30.
Advertisement
Derry are hoping to book a first All Ireland football final appearance in 29-years this evening.
They take on Galway in the first of this weekend’s semi-finals, with throw-in at Croke Park at 5.30.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus