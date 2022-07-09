Advertisement
First All Ireland semi final to take place later today

Jul 9, 2022 12:07 By radiokerrysport
Derry are hoping to book a first All Ireland football final appearance in 29-years this evening.

They take on Galway in the first of this weekend’s semi-finals, with throw-in at Croke Park at 5.30.

