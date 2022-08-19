Advertisement
Sport

Firmino fit for game at United

Aug 19, 2022 12:08 By radiokerrysport
Firmino fit for game at United
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that Roberto Firmino is fit for Monday's Premier League game against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Darwin Nunez is suspended after being sent off against Crystal Palace on Monday.

Klopp says that Nunez should take his punishment and everyone should move on

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves for a club record fee.

The 22-year-old has agreed a five-year deal, with the transfer reportedly costing 25-million-pounds, plus add-ons.

Gibbs-White is reunited with manager Steve Cooper, who he played for as England won the under-17 World Cup in 2017.

