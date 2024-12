Just 3 days to go until Firies are in the Munster Junior Final as they take on Kilmurry in Rathkeale.

Kilmurry had a resounding 30 point victory against Cashel King Cormacs. Firies manager Seamus O’Connor are prepared for a tough challenge…



Kilmurry manager Cormac Linehan know Firies will be their biggest battle yet