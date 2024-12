Firies manager Seamus O'Connor says their Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Final win over Ardfert was the standout game of their year.

They progressed as far as the AIB Munster Junior Football Championship Final but were defeated by Kilmurry of Cork on Saturday evening.

Alongside the Junior Premier Championship success, Firies also secured promotion to Division Two of the County League.

O'Connor says it's the panel they have built that makes him happiest.