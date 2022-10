Firies have lost their Provincial semi-final.

They went down to Oola from Limerick in the Ladies Munster Junior Football Championship.

Firies trailed by 2 points to 1 after 10 minutes. 2 goals in 2 minutes moved Oola 7 clear; 2-2 to 0-1 after 14 minutes. It was 4-5 to 2 points at the break.

The sides had 6 points each in the second period as the match finished 4-11 to 0-8.