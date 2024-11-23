Advertisement
Sport

Firies ease into provincial decider

Nov 23, 2024 14:22 By radiokerrysport
Firies ease into provincial decider
Share this article

Firies are into the final of the AIB Munster Junior Club Football Championship.

They’ve beaten Cappagh of Limerick 3-17 to 2-11 at Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

Firies corner forward Stephen Palmer put over the opening point, that third minute point coming either side of a Cappagh wide. Mike Daly doubled the advantage in the 7th minute, Jake Flynn then firing the Kerry champions 3 clear. Firies next forced a Cappagh turnover, resulting in a goal for Diarmuid O'Mahony and Firies netted again within a minute. Stephen Palmer it was who goaled to make it 2-3 to no score. Cappagh's first score was a 15th minute point. It was 2-6 to 0-1 after quarter of an hour. Cappagh goaled in the final minute of the half and Firies were ahead at the break by double scores; 2-12 to 1-6.

Advertisement

Cappagh had two clear goal chances early in the second period but spurned both. They did point twice while at the other end Jake Flynn was denied a goal by the Cappagh keeper. Come the 41st minute it was 2-13 to 1-8. The second half proceeded to become stop-start, the score standing at 2-14 to 1-9 with 10 minutes to go. It was 2-16 to 1-10 heading into 7 added on minutes. A Cappagh goal from a penalty brought them within 6. The gap stood at 9 at the full time whistle after James Horgan goaled in the dying seconds.

Firies will play in the final on Saturday December 7th, against Kilmurry who defeated Cashel King Cormacs 4-23 to 1-2.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Chelsea win at Leicester
Advertisement
Kerry duo in unchanged Ireland squad
Meath forward fires North Melbourne into final
Advertisement

Recommended

Uisce Éireann working to repair major bursts impacting water supplies in South and Mid Kerry
Over 70 homes being evacuated in Listowel due to flooding following Storm Bert
Kerry duo in unchanged Ireland squad
Funeral of young man killed in South Kerry crash takes place today
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus