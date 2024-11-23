Firies ease into provincial decider

Firies are into the final of the AIB Munster Junior Club Football Championship.

They’ve beaten Cappagh of Limerick 3-17 to 2-11 at Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

Firies corner forward Stephen Palmer put over the opening point, that third minute point coming either side of a Cappagh wide. Mike Daly doubled the advantage in the 7th minute, Jake Flynn then firing the Kerry champions 3 clear. Firies next forced a Cappagh turnover, resulting in a goal for Diarmuid O'Mahony and Firies netted again within a minute. Stephen Palmer it was who goaled to make it 2-3 to no score. Cappagh's first score was a 15th minute point. It was 2-6 to 0-1 after quarter of an hour. Cappagh goaled in the final minute of the half and Firies were ahead at the break by double scores; 2-12 to 1-6.

Advertisement

Cappagh had two clear goal chances early in the second period but spurned both. They did point twice while at the other end Jake Flynn was denied a goal by the Cappagh keeper. Come the 41st minute it was 2-13 to 1-8. The second half proceeded to become stop-start, the score standing at 2-14 to 1-9 with 10 minutes to go. It was 2-16 to 1-10 heading into 7 added on minutes. A Cappagh goal from a penalty brought them within 6. The gap stood at 9 at the full time whistle after James Horgan goaled in the dying seconds.

Firies will play in the final on Saturday December 7th, against Kilmurry who defeated Cashel King Cormacs 4-23 to 1-2.