Former Kerry hurler Fionan Mackessy will make his debut for Kilkenny this afternoon in the opening round of Division 1A of the Allianz Hurling League.

They face the reigning League and All-Ireland Champions at Cusack Park Ennis at 2pm.

Mackessy will line out for the Cats at Left-Wing Back.

Salthill is the venue for Galway and Tipperary where throw-in on that one is scheduled for a quarter-to-four.