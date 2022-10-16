Finuge St.Senans beaten in Munster

Finuge/St Senans lost to Clonmel Commercials, Tipperary in the Ladies Munster Senior Club Football Championship.

Their Plate Semi Final resulted in a 1-9 to 1-7 loss.

Jackie Horgan netted for the Kerry side in the 7th minute and points either side of that had them ahead by 1-2 to no score. Clonmel had the next 3 points to cut the gap to 2 by the 18th minute. Finuge/St Senans were 4 ahead 2 minutes from half-time by 1-4 to 0-3. That's how it stood at the break.

Clonmel were level within 5 minutes of the restart, a goal from a penalty following an opening point of the half. Niamh Carmody had Finuge St.Senans back ahead 10 minutes into the second period. After Clonmel hit back to back points Carmody struck again to tie the encounter at 1-6 apiece after 17 minutes of the half. Clonmel went two to the good before Jackie Horgan halved the deficit with 6 to go. Clonmel doubled their advantage at the end of the period to progress.