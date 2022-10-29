Finn Harps relegated

Finn Harps were condemned to relegation to the SSE Airtricity First Division last night.

Despite taking the lead at home to fellow strugglers UCD, they lost by 3-goals to 1 in Ballybofey.

Dundalk’s 2-1 victory at home to Bohemians saw them bag a return to European football.

St. Pat’s missed out on that money-spinning third spot with a 1-nil loss away to Sligo Rovers.

And Jack Moylan and Sean Boyd both scored twice as Shelbourne thrashed Drogheda by 6-goals to nil.

Waterford take a 4-1 lead back to the RSC for this evening’s First Division playoff second leg with Treaty United.

That’s underway at 7.45.