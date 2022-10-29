Advertisement
Sport

Finn Harps relegated

Oct 29, 2022 09:10 By radiokerrysport
Finn Harps relegated
Finn Harps were condemned to relegation to the SSE Airtricity First Division last night.

Despite taking the lead at home to fellow strugglers UCD, they lost by 3-goals to 1 in Ballybofey.

Dundalk’s 2-1 victory at home to Bohemians saw them bag a return to European football.

St. Pat’s missed out on that money-spinning third spot with a 1-nil loss away to Sligo Rovers.

And Jack Moylan and Sean Boyd both scored twice as Shelbourne thrashed Drogheda by 6-goals to nil.

Waterford take a 4-1 lead back to the RSC for this evening’s First Division playoff second leg with Treaty United.

That’s underway at 7.45.

