Finn Harps player banned for breaching FAI betting regulations

Finn Harps player Ryan Rainey says he won't be appealing the six month ban he's received for breaching the FAI's betting regulations.

The midfielder has been sanctioned for making a number of bets on League of Ireland and FAI Cup games between 2021 and 2024, as well as gambling on worldwide football matches this year.

In a statement through the PFAI, Rainey says he has a gambling addiction and he insists that he never placed a bet on a game that he was involved in.

He's also called for reform to gambling advertising in Ireland, saying the constant stream of targeted ads are doing 'huge damage' to young men in particular.

