Finn Harps Get The Better Of Kerry FC

Kerry FC went down 1-0 to Finn Harps away in Donegal last night.
Coach James Sugrue spoke after the game of his disappointment.
Kerry's next game is home to Bray next Friday night at Mounthawk Park.
