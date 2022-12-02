Finn Harps confirm Dave Rogers as manager

Finn Harps have confirmed the appointment of Dave Rogers as their new manager.

The former Shelbourne defender has left his position of Nottingham Forest under-21 boss, signing a multi-year deal at Finn Park.

Rogers takes over from Ollie Horgan, whose nine-year reign came to an end after their relegation to the First Division.

Liam Burt is the latest player to swap Bohemians for bitter Dublin rivals Shamrock Rovers.

Meanwhile, 40-year old goalkeeper Alan Mannus has signed up for another season, but midfielder Chris McCann has left the club.

Meanwhile, Bohs have signed former Derry City striker James Akindtunde on a multi-year deal.