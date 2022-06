Listowel Celtic have won the 13’s Girls Cup Final, defeating Camp Juniors 3-1.

Camp went ahead thanks to a Caoimhe Skinner goal but Laura Meehan and Rachel Lennon had Listowel ahead at the break.

Meehan got her second from the penalty spot late on to wrap up the win.

Advertisement

Inter Kenmare won the 12’s Girls Shield final, defeating Castleisland FC 4-1.

The game was tight until the last few minutes when Inter hit two late goals.