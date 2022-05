The Leinster Senior Football Championship finalists will be decided this afternoon.

Kildare come up against Westmeath in the first semi final at 2:15pm in Croke Park.

That will be followed by the clash of the old rivals, Dublin and Meath at 4:30pm.

There's one game in the Ulster Senior Football Championship this afternoon.

Derry face Monaghan in the semi final at 4pm with a final spot against Donegal up for grabs.