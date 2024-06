The final round of group matches in the Glen Dimplex All Ireland Camogie Championship take place this afternoon.

Tipperary lead the way in Group One - they play Kilkenny in The Ragg from 4pm.

At the same time, Waterford take on Derry and Limerick face Antrim.

In Group Two, Cork play Galway at P�irc U� Chaoimh, while Down face Dublin and Clare play Wexford.