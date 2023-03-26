Advertisement
Final round of Allianz National League action today

Mar 26, 2023 11:03 By radiokerrysport
Final round of Allianz National League action today
The final round of games in the Allianz National Football League take place this afternoon.

Mayo, who are already through to the final, welcome Monaghan to Castlebar.

A win for the visitors, should Tyrone beat Armagh in Omagh, would see them avoid relegation.

Kieran McGeeney's side would go down meanwhile if those two results play out.

Elsewhere, Donegal - who are relegated barring a mathematical miracle - take on Roscommon at Dr. Hyde Park.

All of those games throw-in at 1.45.

A point would be enough to take the Dublin footballers back up to the top tier.

They take on Mickey Harte's in-form Louth at Croke Park.

The Wee County will be looking to become the first ever side in history to secure three consecutive promotions when that gets underway at 2-o'clock.

At the same time Clare host Limerick, Kildare entertain Meath and it's Cork and Derry at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Kilkenny welcome Cork to Nowlan Park this afternoon for their Division One National Hurling League semi-final.

Throw-in is at 4pm with the winner faceing Limerick in the decider.

A Peter Casey goal saw them beat Tipperary 1-28 to 25 points at the Gaelic Grounds last night.

