Final part of Pitch & Putt season at county level begins this coming weekend

The final part of the Pitch & Putt season at county level begins this weekend as Deerpark host their Scratch Cup competitions on Sunday in Killarney. Although the timesheet for the event is currently booked out, interested players asked to contact Sean Kelly from the Killarney club about entering a reserve list for any dropouts on the day.

The final event of the year meanwhile will be our County Matchplay Championships in Castleisland on the October Bank Holiday weekend. Entries are being taken up until Wednesday October 20th with the main day of play down for Sunday October 24th but players are asked to note that it maybe extend into Monday October 25th depending on the numbers of entries as well as potential issues with daylight on the day.

Clubs are asked to note that entries must be sent to County Secretary Jason O’Connor on this occasion.