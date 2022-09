Final group games in the Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship get underway this evening.

In Group 1 Kenmare Shamrocks host Dr. Crokes to determine who progresses as pool winners.

Group 2 sees Spa home to Kerins O'Rahilly's, with both sides out of the running to qualify.

Gallaras is the venue in Group 3 as West Kerry entertain Na Gaeil. Neither team can go through to the knockout stages.

All games are at 5.30.