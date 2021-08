Kilkenny had Wexford's measure on a scoreline of 3-19 to 1-12 in their All Ireland Camogie quarter final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Tipperary got the better of Waterford by 17 points to 11 in the other quarter final.

So Kilkenny will meet Cork in the last four, with Tipperary to take on Galway.