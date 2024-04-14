Final defeat for St Pauls; Warriors in final action this morning

REPRO FREE ***PRESS RELEASE NO REPRODUCTION FEE*** EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Basketball Ireland MissQuote.ie Women's Division One Trophy Final, National Basketball Arena, Dublin 13/4/2024
iSecure Swords vs St. Paul's Killarney
iSecure Swords vs St. Paul's Killarney
St Paul's Killarney's Khiarica Rasheed
Basketball Ireland MissQuote.ie Women's Division One Trophy Final, National Basketball Arena, Dublin 13/4/2024
iSecure Swords vs St. Paul's Killarney
St Paul's Killarney's Lorraine Scanlon is challenged by Jensen Caretti of Swords Thunder
Basketball Ireland MissQuote.ie Women's Division One Trophy Final, National Basketball Arena, Dublin 13/4/2024
iSecure Swords vs St. Paul's Killarney
St Paul's Killarney's Sofia Paska receives the All Star Award from National League Manager John Walsh ahead of the game
Utility Trust St Pauls Killarney were beaten in the MissQuote.ie Women's Division One League Trophy final.
Basketball Ireland MissQuote.ie Women's Division One Trophy Final, National Basketball Arena, Dublin 13/4/2024
iSecure Swords vs St. Paul's Killarney
Swords Thunder's Jensen Caretti and Sofia Paska of St Pauls Killarney with their All Star Awards ahead of the game
They lost out 69-63 to Swords Thunder.
St. Paul’s Killarney were looking to achieve the double, having sealed promotion to the Super League last month with victory in the MissQuote.ie Division One final over iSecure Swords Thunder, but this time it was the Dublin club who emerged victorious in a close encounter. Jensen Caretti among those to shine for the victors, as she picked up the MVP, helped by her a 19 point haul.
Basketball Ireland MissQuote.ie Women's Division One Trophy Final, National Basketball Arena, Dublin 13/4/2024
iSecure Swords vs St. Paul's Killarney
St Paul's Killarney coach James Fleming
Basketball Ireland MissQuote.ie Women's Division One Trophy Final, National Basketball Arena, Dublin 13/4/2024
iSecure Swords vs St. Paul's Killarney
St Paul's Killarney's Meabh Barry
Basketball Ireland MissQuote.ie Women's Division One Trophy Final, National Basketball Arena, Dublin 13/4/2024
iSecure Swords vs St. Paul's Killarney
St Paul's Killarney's Khiarica Rasheed
The sides matched it each other stride for stride in the opening half, they were level at 16-16 at the end of the first quarter. Three minutes into the second quarter it was 20-20 following Kate Kelly’s basket for iSecure Swords Thunder, before St. Paul’s Killarney went on a seven-point run, with Denise Dunlea hitting five of those points and Khiarica Rasheed completing the sequence, to give James Fleming’s side a 27-20 lead by the midpoint of the quarter. iSecure Swords Thunder responded emphatically with a nine-point run, Aisling O’Sullivan’s three putting them 29-27 up with three minutes to go, however it would be honours even by half-time, 34-34 apiece.
Basketball Ireland MissQuote.ie Women's Division One Trophy Final, National Basketball Arena, Dublin 13/4/2024
iSecure Swords vs St. Paul's Killarney
St Paul's Killarney's Rheanne O'Sheais challenged by Jasmine Walker of Swords Thunder
iSecure Swords Thunder edged the third quarter, former SETU Waterford Wildcats player Jasmine Walker grabbing eight points, as they led 54-47 by the end of it.
St. Paul’s Killarney raced out the blocks in the fourth quarter, a Rasheed basket, followed by back-to-back threes from Rheanne O’Shea and Rasheed ,put St. Paul’s Killarney back in front, 55-54, three minutes into the quarter. It prompted a timeout from Swords coach Paul Carr and that seemed to have the desired effect - Peggy Black landed from the three point line and a layup from Megan Howe put the Dublin side 59-55 up at the midpoint in the quarter.
A pair of Sophia Paska free throws and the deficit was two points, 61-59, with three minutes to go. Swords Thunder had a six point lead, 65-59, with 53 seconds remaining, thanks to Laura Fortune’s basket and two Caretti free throws and they held their nerve to close out the contest and secure a 69-63 win.
Basketball Ireland MissQuote.ie Women's Division One Trophy Final, National Basketball Arena, Dublin 13/4/2024
iSecure Swords vs St. Paul's Killarney
Swords Thunder's Laura Fortune is challenged by Lynn Jones of St Pauls Killarney
Basketball Ireland MissQuote.ie Women's Division One Trophy Final, National Basketball Arena, Dublin 13/4/2024
iSecure Swords vs St. Paul's Killarney
Swords Thunder's Jasmine Walker leads the challenge for the ball ahead of Lynn Jones and Rheanne O'Shea of St Pauls Killarney
iSecure Swords Thunder head coach, Paul Carr, said: "I'm delighted for the girls. How we've managed to come together from the start of the season, to where we were today has just been amazing. It was a really tough game, both teams played well and gave a great occasion for women's basketball. I'm just proud of how we played not only today, but all season."
Basketball Ireland MissQuote.ie Women's Division One Trophy Final, National Basketball Arena, Dublin 13/4/2024
iSecure Swords vs St. Paul's Killarney
St Paul's Killarney's Rheanne O'Shea
iSecure Swords Thunder 69–63 St. Paul’s Killarney
Quarter Scores: Q1: 16-16, Q2: 34-34, Q3: 54-47, Q4: 69-63
iSecure Swords Thunder:
Megan Connolly, Zara Troy, Megan Howe, Zoe Egan, Kate Kelly, Jasmine Walker, Peggy Black, Aisling Sullivan, Laura Fortune, Jensen Caretti
Head Coach: Paul Carr
Top Scorers: Jensen Caretti 19, Jasmine Walker 16, Peggy Black 14
St. Paul’s Killarney:
Liadh Tobin, Leah McMahon, Rheanne O’Shea, Lynn Jones, Aisling O’Mahony, Denise Dunlea, Lorraine Scanlon, Cliona Coffey, Meabh Barry, Mary Kate Smith, Khiarica Rasheed, Sofia Paska
Head Coach: James Fleming
Top Scorers: Khiarica Rasheed 19, Sofia Paska 16, Denise Dunlea 14
Tralee Warriors this morning contest the Men's Development League final.
At 11 in the national arena in Dublin they face Carrick Cruisers.