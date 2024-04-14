Final defeat for St Pauls; Warriors in final action this morning

Advertisement

They lost out 69-63 to Swords Thunder.

St. Paul’s Killarney were looking to achieve the double, having sealed promotion to the Super League last month with victory in the MissQuote.ie Division One final over iSecure Swords Thunder, but this time it was the Dublin club who emerged victorious in a close encounter. Jensen Caretti among those to shine for the victors, as she picked up the MVP, helped by her a 19 point haul.

iSecure Swords Thunder edged the third quarter, former SETU Waterford Wildcats player Jasmine Walker grabbing eight points, as they led 54-47 by the end of it.

St. Paul’s Killarney raced out the blocks in the fourth quarter, a Rasheed basket, followed by back-to-back threes from Rheanne O’Shea and Rasheed ,put St. Paul’s Killarney back in front, 55-54, three minutes into the quarter. It prompted a timeout from Swords coach Paul Carr and that seemed to have the desired effect - Peggy Black landed from the three point line and a layup from Megan Howe put the Dublin side 59-55 up at the midpoint in the quarter.

A pair of Sophia Paska free throws and the deficit was two points, 61-59, with three minutes to go. Swords Thunder had a six point lead, 65-59, with 53 seconds remaining, thanks to Laura Fortune’s basket and two Caretti free throws and they held their nerve to close out the contest and secure a 69-63 win.

iSecure Swords Thunder 69–63 St. Paul’s Killarney

Quarter Scores: Q1: 16-16, Q2: 34-34, Q3: 54-47, Q4: 69-63

iSecure Swords Thunder:

Megan Connolly, Zara Troy, Megan Howe, Zoe Egan, Kate Kelly, Jasmine Walker, Peggy Black, Aisling Sullivan, Laura Fortune, Jensen Caretti

Head Coach: Paul Carr

Top Scorers: Jensen Caretti 19, Jasmine Walker 16, Peggy Black 14

St. Paul’s Killarney:

Liadh Tobin, Leah McMahon, Rheanne O’Shea, Lynn Jones, Aisling O’Mahony, Denise Dunlea, Lorraine Scanlon, Cliona Coffey, Meabh Barry, Mary Kate Smith, Khiarica Rasheed, Sofia Paska

Head Coach: James Fleming

Top Scorers: Khiarica Rasheed 19, Sofia Paska 16, Denise Dunlea 14

Tralee Warriors this morning contest the Men's Development League final.

At 11 in the national arena in Dublin they face Carrick Cruisers.