Final Day At Paris Olympics 2024

Today is the final day of the Paris Olympic Games after a successful few weeks for Team Ireland.

They will enter tonight's closing ceremony having secured at least seven medals - a new record.

Swimmers Daniel Wiffen and Mona McSharry will carry the Irish flag as the games come to a close.

Fionnuala McCormack meanwhile has finished 28th in the women's marathon.

Dutch runner Sifan Hassan won that setting a new Olympic record of 2-hours-22-minutes and 55-seconds.

And cyclist Lara Gillespie has won the Tempo Race in the velodrome which moved her up to sixth in the overall standings.