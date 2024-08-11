Advertisement
Sport

Final Day At Paris Olympics 2024

Aug 11, 2024 12:18 By radiokerrysport
Final Day At Paris Olympics 2024
Share this article

Today is the final day of the Paris Olympic Games after a successful few weeks for Team Ireland.

They will enter tonight's closing ceremony having secured at least seven medals - a new record.

Swimmers Daniel Wiffen and Mona McSharry will carry the Irish flag as the games come to a close.

Advertisement

Fionnuala McCormack meanwhile has finished 28th in the women's marathon.

Dutch runner Sifan Hassan won that setting a new Olympic record of 2-hours-22-minutes and 55-seconds.

And cyclist Lara Gillespie has won the Tempo Race in the velodrome which moved her up to sixth in the overall standings.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Principal of West Kerry school proud of Dingle native Josie Knight
Advertisement
Olympics Boxing Review
Olympics Showjumping Review
Advertisement

Recommended

Principal of West Kerry school proud of Dingle native Josie Knight
Olympics Boxing Review
Olympics Showjumping Review
Olympics Athletics Review
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus