Final Day At Paris Olympics 2024

Today is the final day of the Paris Olympic Games after a successful few weeks for Team Ireland.
They will enter tonight's closing ceremony having secured at least seven medals - a new record.
Swimmers Daniel Wiffen and Mona McSharry will carry the Irish flag as the games come to a close.
Advertisement
Fionnuala McCormack meanwhile has finished 28th in the women's marathon.
Dutch runner Sifan Hassan won that setting a new Olympic record of 2-hours-22-minutes and 55-seconds.
And cyclist Lara Gillespie has won the Tempo Race in the velodrome which moved her up to sixth in the overall standings.